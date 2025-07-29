Brookfield Renewable Partners to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 34.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted BEP's Q2 Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners’ second-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from its global diversified portfolio of power assets, and its focus on long-term, inflation-linked contracts. This has allowed the firm to grow funds from operations, secure new contracts and expand its renewable energy capacity.



The firm’s quarterly earnings are also expected to have benefited from its focus on strategic investments in renewable power to further enhance service reliability.



Brookfield Renewable Partners is expected to have benefited from the increasing demand for electricity from data centers. In order to maximize its portfolio and take advantage of opportunities to supply power to data centers, the firm is also aggressively acquiring and recycling its current power assets.

Q2 Expectations for BEP

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per unit, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 32.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $979.1 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 18%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for actual generation from hydroelectric is pinned at 5,274.8 gigawatt-hour (GWh), up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total actual generation is pegged at 9,678.33 GWh, up 16.6% from the year-ago quarter's registered figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Brookfield Renewable Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. price-eps-surprise | Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Quote

Earnings ESP: The firm’s Earnings ESP is +105.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IDA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.70 per share.



Xcel Energy XEL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 63 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.



NRG Energy NRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.95% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.18 per share.





