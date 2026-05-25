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Brookfield Receives Approval For Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

May 25, 2026 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Corporation (BN, BN.TO) has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 191,034,672 Class A Limited Voting Shares, representing 10% of the public float of Brookfields outstanding Class A Shares. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from May 27, 2026 to May 26, 2027.

Brookfield said it is renewing normal course issuer bid because it will provide the flexibility to use available funds to acquire Class A Shares where it aligns with Brookfields investment and capital allocation strategies. Brookfield plans to enter into an automatic share purchase plan on or about the week of June 15, 2026 in relation to the normal course issuer bid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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