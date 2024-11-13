News & Insights

Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Stable Q3 2024 Performance

November 13, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation has released its unaudited interim financial report for Q3 2024, highlighting its stable cash flow generation from long-life assets across sectors in the UK, Brazil, and global logistics. The report shows a slight increase in total assets and liabilities, reflecting the company’s ongoing investments and operational activities. Investors in the financial markets might find Brookfield’s steady performance and strategic asset management appealing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
