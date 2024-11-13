Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Stable Q3 2024 Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation has released its unaudited interim financial report for Q3 2024, highlighting its stable cash flow generation from long-life assets across sectors in the UK, Brazil, and global logistics. The report shows a slight increase in total assets and liabilities, reflecting the company’s ongoing investments and operational activities. Investors in the financial markets might find Brookfield’s steady performance and strategic asset management appealing.

