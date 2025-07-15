Markets
BEPC

Brookfield, Google Ink Deal For Up To 3000 MW Hydroelectricity

July 15, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), together with Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and Google Tuesday said they have signed the worlds largest clean power deal for hydroelectricity to purchase up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity.

The first contracts executed under the Hydro Framework Agreement (HFA) are for Brookfields Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, representing more than $3 billion of power and 670 MW of capacity.

The companies plan to focus in the mid-Atlantic (PJM) and mid-continent (MISO) electricity markets initially. The 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for Brookfields Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania will support Google's operations across PJM.

"This collaboration with Brookfield is a significant step forward, ensuring clean energy supply in the PJM region where we operate.The first contracted assets consist of hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania that Brookfield is relicensing," said Amanda Peterson Corio, Head of Data Center Energy from Google.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BEPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.