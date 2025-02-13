Brookfield Corporation Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Corporation (BN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $432 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $699 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.7% to $19.5 billion from $24.6 billion last year.

Brookfield Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

