Brookfield Corporation Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Corporation (BN) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $219 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $64 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brookfield Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.487 billion or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $18.917 billion from $20.623 billion last year.

Brookfield Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $219 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $18.917 Bln vs. $20.623 Bln last year.

