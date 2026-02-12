Brookfield Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Corporation (BN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $743 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $20.15 billion from $19.42 billion last year.

Brookfield Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

