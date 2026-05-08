Brookfield Business Corporation Reports Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $6.436 billion from $6.749 billion last year.

Brookfield Business Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $6.436 Bln vs. $6.749 Bln last year.

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