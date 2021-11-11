Markets
Brookfield Asset Management Reports Increased FFO In Third Quarter

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) on Thursday reported funds from operations of $1.408 billion or $0.85 per share in the third quarter, higher than $1.039 billion or $0.65 per share last year.

Net income for the quarter increased to $2.722 billion or $0.47 per share, from $542 million or $0.10 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $19.248 billion from $16.249 billion a year ago.

The company's Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

Brookfield shares are up more than 2% in pre-market at $62. Wednesday, the stock closed at $60.40, down $1.03, or 1.68%.

