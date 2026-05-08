Brookfield Asset Management Ltd Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $617 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $581 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $1.33 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $617 Mln. vs. $581 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $1.33 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

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