Brookfield Asset Management Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K with SEC for First Time

Brookfield Asset Management filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, enhancing reporting transparency for investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. announced the filing of its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, marking the company's first submission of this report in compliance with U.S. financial reporting practices. As part of its ongoing reporting obligations, BAM will also file quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The 10-K report is available on the company’s website, and shareholders can request a hard copy for free. The firm, headquartered in New York, manages over $1 trillion in assets across various sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure, private equity, and real estate, focusing on long-term investments and generating strong client returns.

Potential Positives

BAM's filing of its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC for the first time enhances its credibility and transparency in the eyes of investors and regulators.

By committing to ongoing filings of quarterly and current reports, BAM demonstrates its adherence to U.S. financial reporting standards, which can attract more U.S.-based institutional investors.

BAM maintains a significant asset base of over $1 trillion, highlighting its stature as a leading alternative asset manager, which can strengthen investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that Brookfield Asset Management has only just begun filing its annual and quarterly reports with the SEC, which may suggest previous deficiencies or delays in compliance with regulatory standards.

The inclusion of extensive forward-looking statements emphasizes the uncertainty and risk involved in the company's future performance, which could lead to investor concerns about stability and reliability.

There is a lack of specificity regarding the actual financial performance or key metrics in the announcement, which may leave shareholders wanting more concrete information about the company's health.

FAQ

What is Brookfield Asset Management's recent announcement?

Brookfield Asset Management announced the filing of its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC.

Where can I find the Form 10-K filing?

The Form 10-K is available on the SEC's EDGAR database and Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report at no cost through Brookfield's website.

What types of assets does Brookfield manage?

Brookfield manages over $1 trillion in assets, including renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit.

Who can invest with Brookfield Asset Management?

Investors include public and private pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, and private wealth investors.

$BAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $BAM stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

Empire Asset Management issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

$BAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sohrab Movahedi from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Mario Saric from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.5 on 10/30/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) (“BAM”), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, today announced that it has filed its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K for the first time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on EDGAR.





In line with the financial reporting practices of public U.S.-domiciled companies, BAM will also file its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K with the SEC on an ongoing basis. The Form 10-K has also been filed with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+ and is available at



www.bam.brookfield.com



. Shareholders can request a hard copy at no cost.







About Brookfield Asset Management







Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.





For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:















Media:







Simon Maine





Tel: +44 739 890 9278





Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com







Investor Relations:







Jason Fooks





Tel: (212) 417-2442





Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com



























Notice to Readers









This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of BAM are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.









Although BAM believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States, not presently known to BAM or that BAM currently believes are not material, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.









Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, BAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





