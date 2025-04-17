Brookfield Asset Management Announces Alper Daglioglu as Head of New Investment Solutions Group

Brookfield Asset Management launches Investment Solutions Group, led by Alper Daglioglu, to provide tailored multi-asset portfolio solutions.

Potential Positives

Brookfield Asset Management has established a new Investment Solutions Group (ISG) aimed at delivering innovative multi-asset portfolio solutions, enhancing its service offerings to clients.

Industry veteran Alper Daglioglu, with over two decades of experience at Morgan Stanley, has been appointed to lead the ISG, indicating a strong leadership choice to drive this new initiative.

The collaboration with esteemed partner firms, including Oaktree Capital Management, positions Brookfield to leverage broader expertise and resources in investment strategies.

The launch of ISG aligns with market trends where clients prefer fewer managers for more strategic partnerships, potentially increasing client loyalty and retention for Brookfield.

Potential Negatives

Formation of a new Investment Solutions Group (ISG) may indicate a shift in strategic focus, which could signal uncertainty about the effectiveness of existing business models.

The reliance on partnerships with other firms like Oaktree and Castlelake may raise concerns about Brookfield's ability to independently deliver innovative investment solutions.

Hiring an industry leader from Morgan Stanley could suggest previous leadership gaps or performance issues that needed addressing within Brookfield.

$BAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $BAM stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Empire Asset Management issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$BAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sohrab Movahedi from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Mario Saric from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.5 on 10/30/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) (“Brookfield”), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, today announced that industry leader Alper Daglioglu has joined Brookfield to lead the firm’s newly formed Investment Solutions Group (“ISG”). Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), will serve as Chair of ISG.





Focused on delivering innovative solutions to institutional, private wealth, and family office clients across the globe, ISG will develop tailored multi-asset portfolio solutions that leverage Brookfield’s full suite of investment capabilities across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. It will also leverage the strategies of its partner manager firms, including Oaktree, Castlelake, Primary Wave and Pinegrove Capital Partners, among others.





Prior to joining Brookfield, Daglioglu spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley in a variety of roles. He most recently served as Head of Portfolio and Investment Manager Solutions, which encompasses all asset manager research, family investments, and an outsourced CIO business.





Alper Daglioglu, Brookfield Managing Partner and Head of ISG, said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Brookfield, a leader in the alternatives space with an impressive long-term track record. With alternative investments playing an increasingly vital role in portfolios, we are uniquely positioned to offer our wide-ranging capabilities to a broad array of clients. I look forward to collaborating across the Brookfield ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions to meet our clients’ unique investing objectives.”





Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree, said, “I see an important role for asset managers who provide institutions, families and financial intermediaries with multi-strategy portfolio solutions as opposed to having business models which focus only on single investment products. No one is better suited to contribute to that process than Alper Daglioglu. I'm very happy to be joining with him on this effort.”





David Levi, CEO of Brookfield’s Global Client Group, said, “Increasingly, our clients want to do more with fewer managers, taking a more strategic approach to developing deeper partnerships, gaining better insights, and creating greater value. We expect this trend to accelerate in the coming years, and we are pleased to welcome Alper to Brookfield to spearhead this important initiative.”







About





Brookfield





Asset





Management







Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at





www.bam.brookfield.com





.











Brookfield Contact Information:















Media:





Rachel Wood









Investor Relations:





Jason Fooks













Tel: (212) 618-3490





Tel: (212) 417-2442









Email:





rachel.wood@brookfield.com









Email:





jason.fooks@brookfield.com











