Brookfield Asset Management and Google Sign World's Largest Hydro Framework Agreement for Over $3 Billion in Renewable Energy Contracts

Brookfield and Google signed contracts for 670 MW of hydroelectricity, part of a $3 billion agreement for 3,000 MW capacity.

Quiver AI Summary

Brookfield Asset Management, along with Brookfield Renewable and Google, announced the signing of a groundbreaking Hydro Framework Agreement (HFA) aimed at delivering up to 3,000 megawatts of carbon-free hydroelectric power across the U.S. This agreement represents the largest corporate clean power deal for hydroelectricity globally, with initial contracts worth over $3 billion related to the Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, accounting for 670 MW of capacity. The collaboration supports Google’s goal of utilizing 24/7 carbon-free energy while enhancing Brookfield's commitment to clean energy solutions. The Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) will focus on the PJM electricity market, with the potential to expand to other regions. Key executives from both companies emphasized the importance of hydropower in meeting growing energy demands sustainably.

Potential Positives

Brookfield has signed the world’s largest corporate clean power deal for hydroelectricity, securing over $3 billion in contracts, which enhances its position as a leader in renewable energy.

The Hydro Framework Agreement (HFA) allows Brookfield to showcase its capability in delivering large-scale carbon-free energy solutions, aligning with market trends toward sustainability.

This partnership with Google reinforces Brookfield’s strategic focus on sustainable infrastructure, enabling expansion into significant electricity markets across the U.S.

The 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) provide long-term revenue stability for Brookfield from reliable energy sources, thereby benefiting financial performance.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous "forward-looking statements," which could imply uncertainty about the actual implementation and outcomes of the Hydro Framework Agreement.

There may be regulatory risks associated with relicensing and upgrading hydroelectric facilities, which are not explicitly detailed in the release but could impact operational stability.

The focus on a long-term 20-year Power Purchase Agreement may lead to financial exposure if market conditions change significantly over time.

FAQ

What is the Hydro Framework Agreement (HFA)?

The HFA is a corporate clean power deal to deliver up to 3,000 MW of carbon-free hydroelectric capacity across the U.S.

Which facilities are involved in this agreement?

The agreement includes Brookfield's Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, totaling 670 MW of capacity.

What is the financial value of this contract?

The contracts signed today represent more than $3 billion for the hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania.

How does this agreement support Google's energy goals?

The HFA enables Google to procure carbon-free electricity, aligning with its ambition for 24/7 carbon-free energy operations.

What regions will the HFA initially focus on?

The HFA will initially target the mid-Atlantic (PJM) and mid-continent (MISO) electricity markets, with potential expansion options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $BAM stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAM forecast page.

$BAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Bart Dziarski from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Mario Saric from Scotiabank set a target price of $58.0 on 04/07/2025

Full Release







The World’s Largest Framework Agreement for the Purchase of Hydroelectricity













Over $3 Billion









of Contracts Signed Today for 670 MW Holtwood and Safe Harbor









Facilities in Pennsylvania









NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM), together with Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield”) and Google today announced a first-of-its-kind Hydro Framework Agreement (“HFA”) to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free hydroelectric capacity across the United States – the world’s largest corporate clean power deal for hydroelectricity.





The first contracts executed under the HFA are for Brookfield’s Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, representing more than $3 billion of power and 670 MW of capacity.





The HFA represents a significant step forward in Brookfield’s strategy to deliver flexible, dispatchable clean energy solutions to the technology sector and supports Google’s ambition to power its operations with 24/7 carbon-free energy.





Under the HFA, Google has the ability to procure carbon-free electricity from up to 3,000 MWs of hydroelectric assets that will be relicensed, overhauled, or upgraded to extend the asset’s useful life and continue adding power to the grid. The first contracted assets consist of hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania that Brookfield is relicensing. Brookfield and Google will initially focus in the mid-Atlantic (PJM) and mid-continent (MISO) electricity markets, with the flexibility to expand into other U.S. regions.





The 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”) for Brookfield’s Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania will support Google’s operations across PJM. The transaction structure allows Brookfield to maintain existing commitments to power consumers such as Amtrak from the Safe Harbor facility.





Amanda Peterson Corio, Head of Data Center Energy from Google said:





“At Google, we’re dedicated to responsibly growing the digital infrastructure that powers daily life for people, communities and businesses. This collaboration with Brookfield is a significant step forward, ensuring clean energy supply in the PJM region where we operate. Hydropower is a proven, low-cost technology, offering dependable, homegrown, carbon-free electricity that creates jobs and builds a stronger grid for all."





Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, commented:





“Our partnership with Google demonstrates the critical role that hydropower can play in helping hyperscale customers meet their energy goals. Delivering power at scale and from a range of sources will be required to meet the growing electricity demands from digitalization and artificial intelligence.”







About Brookﬁeld







Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management. Brookfield invests client capital for the long term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.





Brookfield operates Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP, BEPC TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.







Contact Information:













Google















press@google.com



























Brookfield















Simon Maine (Media)





Alex Jackson (Investors)









+44 7398 909 278





+1 416 649 8196











simon.maine@brookfield.com









alexander.jackson@brookfield.com



























Notice to Readers











This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to the impact of the HFA.









Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, c





ertain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the United States and Canada, not presently known to





Brookfield





, or that





Brookfield





currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and “Item 7 - Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements” in





Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.





’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and “Item 3D - Risk Factors” in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 20-F.









Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law,





Brookfield





undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.