Brookdale (BKD) Stock Jumps 9.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) shares soared 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.88. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of the company rose as it reported solid occupancy growth for both September and the third quarter of 2025. In September, its weighted average consolidated occupancy rate climbed to 82.5%, up 330 basis points from the prior year. For the third quarter, occupancy averaged 81.8%, marking a 290-basis-point improvement year over year. This steady operational progress is expected to support stronger earnings improvement ahead.

This senior housing company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%. Revenues are expected to be $823.17 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Brookdale, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BKD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Brookdale belongs to the Zacks Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ensign Group (ENSG), closed the last trading session 0.2% lower at $175.93. Over the past month, ENSG has returned 6.1%.

Ensign Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.59. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +14.4%. Ensign Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

