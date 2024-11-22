Brompton Funds Declares Distributions for Shareholders

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A (TSE:GDV) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming distributions for its class A and preferred shareholders, payable on December 13, 2024. The distributions offer automatic reinvestment options, allowing shareholders to benefit from compound growth. Brompton Funds, an experienced investment manager, provides a range of income-focused investment solutions.

