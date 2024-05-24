News & Insights

Brompton Funds Announces June Dividend Payouts

May 24, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Brompton Oil Splt A (TSE:ESP) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has declared upcoming dividend distributions for various funds with payment to class A shareholders scheduled for June 14, 2024; however, the Brompton Energy Split Corp. will withhold its May distribution to preserve net asset value. The company offers a DRIP plan allowing for the reinvestment of dividends, which is available for interested class A shareholders through their investment advisors. Brompton, an investment fund manager since 2000, focuses on income-generating investment solutions and advises investors to seek more information through their advisors or their website.

