Broker Darlings of the Dow: Procter & Gamble Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) is the #12 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Procter & Gamble Company also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #152 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Sony Group Corp (SONY) which is down about 3% today, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, versus SONY and CL.

PG is currently trading down about 0.5% midday Thursday.

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