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Broker Darlings of the Dow: Procter & Gamble Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

May 07, 2026 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) is the #12 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Procter & Gamble Company also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #152 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Sony Group Corp (SONY) which is down about 3% today, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, versus SONY and CL.

PG,SONY,CL Relative Performance Chart

PG is currently trading down about 0.5% midday Thursday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Short Interest History
 Funds Holding WEST
 Preferred Stock Alerts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Short Interest History-> Funds Holding WEST-> Preferred Stock Alerts-> More articles by this source->

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