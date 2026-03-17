Broker Darlings of the Dow: MMM Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . 3M Co also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #161 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

MMM operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) which is up about 1.5% today, and Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) trading higher by about 1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MMM, versus ABT and ISRG.

MMM is currently trading up about 0.2% midday Tuesday.

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