Broker Darlings of the Dow: MMM Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
MMM operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) which is up about 1.5% today, and Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) trading higher by about 1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MMM, versus ABT and ISRG.
MMM is currently trading up about 0.2% midday Tuesday.
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