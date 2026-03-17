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Broker Darlings of the Dow: MMM Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

March 17, 2026 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. 3M Co also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #161 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MMM operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) which is up about 1.5% today, and Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) trading higher by about 1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MMM, versus ABT and ISRG.

MMM,ABT,ISRG Relative Performance Chart

MMM is currently trading up about 0.2% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 SEC Filing Alerts Service
 VIAS Videos
 Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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