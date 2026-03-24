Broker Darlings of the Dow: Boeing Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) is the #5 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Boeing Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #57 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

BA operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like RTX Corp (RTX) which is down about 0.6% today, and General Dynamics Corp (GD) trading lower by about 0.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BA, versus RTX and GD.

BA is currently trading down about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

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