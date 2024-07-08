Broker Darlings of the Dow: Apple Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Apple Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #136 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

AAPL operates in the Computers sector, among companies like Arista Networks Inc (ANET) which is up about 1.8% today, and Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) trading higher by about 7.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AAPL, versus ANET and SMCI.

AAPL is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Monday.

