AAPL

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Apple Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

July 08, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Apple Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #136 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AAPL operates in the Computers sector, among companies like Arista Networks Inc (ANET) which is up about 1.8% today, and Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) trading higher by about 7.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AAPL, versus ANET and SMCI.

AAPL,ANET,SMCI Relative Performance Chart

AAPL is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Monday.

