Broadridge Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 1, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched twice, delivering an average surprise of 3.2%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Q3 Expectations for BR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.86 billion, which indicates a 7.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Internal growth, new businesses and acquisitions are likely to have driven the expected growth.

Our estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is $1.4 billion, which suggests a 7.5% year-over-year increase. Our estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is $452.3 million, which indicates a 6.4% year-over-year increase.

The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.39 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $325.5 million, indicating a marginal decline year-over-year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41, suggesting 25.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.1%.

WNS carries an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 24.

Visa V: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $9.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.68, suggesting 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 3%.

V carries an Earnings ESP of +0.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 29.

