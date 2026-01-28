Broadridge Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 3, before the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.34, indicating 14% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.59 billion, calling for a slight increase from the fiscal second-quarter 2025 actuals.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.59%.

Q2 Expectations for BR

Robust demand for innovative products and services, digital-first, AI-enabled experiences, is expected to have boosted the company’s top line in the December-end quarter of fiscal 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $1.13 billion, which suggests 1.8% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pinned at $464.21 million, which indicates 5.5% year-over-year rise. Internal growth, new businesses and acquisitions are likely to have driven the expected growth.

Moreover, Broadridge’s strategic investment in DeepSee and the acquisition of Acolin are expected to boost operational efficiency, scalability and long-term growth by embedding agentic AI deeper into post-trade workflows and expanding cross-border fund distribution capabilities.

What Our Model Says About BR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 29, before the bell.

The bottom-line estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has moved upward by 8.05% year over year and is currently pegged at $2.82 per share on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.08 billion, which indicates a rise of 4.2% from the fourth-quarter 2024 actuals. TT beats on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TT has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Mastercard MA: The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $8.74 billion, indicating 16.7% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $4.20 per share, implying 10% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. MA beats on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

MA has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

