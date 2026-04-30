Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $276.3 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $243.1 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $317.9 million or $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $1.95 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $276.3 Mln. vs. $243.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.36 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.95 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10 % To 12 %

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