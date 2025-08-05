Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $374.2 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $323.2 million, or $2.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $420.0 million or $3.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $2.065 billion from $1.944 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $374.2 Mln. vs. $323.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.16 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.065 Bln vs. $1.944 Bln last year.

