Broadridge Financial Solutions Acquires Signal

August 19, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has acquired Signal Agency Limited, a UK customer communications specialist trusted by enterprises in the banking, insurance and social sectors to accelerate digital transformation. Broadridge said the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its financial results.

Signal provides a full suite of design, technology and consulting services that support omni-channel communications for financial services and other firms. Signal provides an integrated shared service model to support in-house teams alongside specialist managed services, including fully outsourced print production.

