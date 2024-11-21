News & Insights

Broadridge Financial Enhances Tbricks For High-Performance Structured Product Trading

November 21, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced significant upgrades to Tbricks, its high-performance multi-asset trading and market making solution.

These latest enhancements to Structured Products Market Making are poised to revolutionize global trading operations. Trading desks will now be able to quote hundreds of thousands of structured products across various markets and distribution channels simultaneously.

Broadridge said it has several European tier 1 clients that benefit from the solution and worked closely with them to better understand their challenges with quoting trading instruments at scale and to identify new ways to drive automation and improve usability, while enhancing the solution.

