Broadridge Financial Announces Investment, Expanded Partnership With DeepSee

January 08, 2026 — 01:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced a strategic investment and expanded partnership with DeepSee, based in Utah, U.S. DeepSee is the control plane for agentic operations in financial services. It helps banks and capital markets firms convert fragmented, manual workflows into software-defined services—powered by AI agents.

The agreement includes Broadridge taking a minority ownership stake in DeepSee. Also, Tom Carey, President of Broadridge Global Technology and Operations, will join DeepSee's Board of Directors. The collaboration will initially focus on deploying AI-powered email orchestration, turning traditional inboxes into intelligent, automated workflows for post-trade operations teams.

Tom Carey, President of Broadridge Global Technology and Operations, said: "Working with DeepSee, we are bringing agentic AI directly into post-trade workflows, helping clients move from manual email handling to intelligent automation—unlocking new levels of productivity and operational resilience."

