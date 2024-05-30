Broadridge (BR) Announces the Acquisition of AdvisorTarget

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR has had an impressive run over the past year. The company’s shares have gained a whopping 32.3%, significantly outperforming the 16.5% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 26% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The company today announced the acquisition of AdvisorTarget, a provider of data products to asset management and wealth Management firms. The move is aimed at supporting clients with more personalized and effective marketing campaigns.

The acquisition is expected to expand Broadridge’s capabilities in digital distribution and marketing for asset management and wealth firms, thereby strengthening the company’s market position and driving growth in the digital marketing space. The buyout will bolster Broadridge's suite of tools, combining AdvisorTarget’s advanced marketing automation and analytics technology.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dan Cwenar, head of Data and Analytics at Broadridge, said, "The combined capability this acquisition creates is unique, as it pairs AdvisorTarget's advisor behavioral data with Broadridge's insights on asset holdings to unleash a new level of precision for asset managers, making sales efforts laser-targeted at interested buyers."

The move seems to be a part of Broadridge’s broader strategy of developing global platform capabilities and using next-generation solutions to improve its offerings.

