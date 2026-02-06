Markets
BR

Broadridge To Acquire CQG To Expand Global Derivatives Trading Capabilities

February 06, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A Fintech company, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) and CQG, Inc., on Friday announced an agreement to acquire high-performance technology solutions CQG to expand its trading and connectivity capabilities across global derivatives markets.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close early in Broadridge's fiscal fourth quarter, ending June 30

The acquisition will add CQG's execution management, algorithmic trading and analytics capabilities to Broadridge's order management and client connectivity solutions, creating an end-to-end trading platform for global futures and options markets.

The expanded offering is expected to support a broad client base, including futures commission merchants, institutional investors, retail brokers, proprietary trading firms, commodity trading advisors and hedge funds.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge's financial results.

In the pre-market trading, Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading 0.04 cents lesser at $193.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.