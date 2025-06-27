Broadcom's Semiconductor Solutions Accelerate: What Lies Ahead?

Broadcom’s AVGO semiconductor solutions segment is gaining momentum. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, semiconductor revenues surged to $8.4 billion, up 17% year over year, driven by its booming AI-semiconductor business, which jumped 46% to $4.4 billion. This marks nine consecutive quarters of strong AI chip growth, positioning the company as a key player in next-generation AI infrastructure through custom silicon and networking chips.



Strong demand for Broadcom’s high-value offerings is translating into healthier margins. The semiconductor solutions segment’s gross margin rose to 69%, up 140 basis points (bps) year over year, while its operating margin reached 57%, an expansion of 200 bps. These results highlight the strength of the company’s product mix, especially in custom AI silicon and advanced networking chips.



Much of the growth is being driven by hyperscale customers, who rely on Broadcom’s custom ASICs and Ethernet-based networking solutions to scale AI workloads. Remarkably, the company’s new Tomahawk 6 Ethernet switch and AI-optimized ASICs/XPUs have gained early traction across top data center clients. Broadcom expects third-quarter fiscal 2025 AI-semiconductor revenues of $5.1 billion.

Broadcom Faces Stiff Competition

Broadcom is facing stiff competition from the likes of Advanced Micro Devices AMD and NVIDIA NVDA.



AMD is becoming a strong competitor to Broadcom in the AI and data center chip market with its high-performance EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx expanded its reach into embedded markets, adding FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and ACAP products to its portfolio, boosting its versatility in AI and computing applications.



NVIDIA dominates the semiconductor industry through its leadership in GPUs for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing. NVIDIA’s new Blackwell chip series strengthens this position, as major cloud providers increasingly rely on NVIDIA GPUs for AI training and inference. NVIDIA holds a key edge with its CUDA software platform and proprietary AI models.

AVGO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Broadcom have returned 16.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 11.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, AVGO appears overvalued, trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 17.91X, higher than the industry average of 8.53X. The company carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO’s fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 36.14% and 24.56%, respectively. The earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVGO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

