Broadcom's Growth Is Accelerating. Time to Buy the Stock?

Broadcom's first-quarter revenue grew 29% year over year, and management expects that growth rate to accelerate to 47% in the current quarter.

A booming artificial intelligence business is driving the company's financial outperformance.

While the underlying business is exceptional, the stock's demanding valuation leaves little room for error if the artificial intelligence narrative cools.

Given the market's enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, investors have good reason to actively seek companies demonstrating real, verifiable financial benefits from the boom.

One stock that has been a major beneficiary is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). The semiconductor and infrastructure software specialist just delivered a blowout quarterly report. Not only did Broadcom's top-line growth accelerate, but the company also provided robust forward guidance. CEO Hock Tan has positioned the company perfectly to capture surging demand for the underlying hardware powering the AI revolution.

But a great business doesn't automatically make a great investment.

Broadcom's incredible momentum

Broadcom's fiscal first-quarter captures the company's incredible momentum.

The tech company's revenue rose 29% year over year to a record $19.3 billion. Additionally, Broadcom generated $13.1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), up 30% year over year and representing a staggering 68% of revenue.

The catalyst for its strong growth? AI.

The company's AI revenue grew 106% year over year to $8.4 billion, driven by robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking components -- critical hardware components for modern data centers.

Further, the business produced just over $8 billion of free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) during the quarter. This means 41% of every dollar brought in the door was converted into pure cash.

This massive cash generation allows the company to return capital to shareholders. Broadcom returned $10.9 billion to investors in fiscal Q1 alone, pairing $3.1 billion in cash dividends with an aggressive $7.8 billion in share repurchases. The board of directors also authorized a new program to buy back up to an additional $10 billion of its common stock.

But here's where things get particularly interesting.

Looking ahead, the company's overall momentum is actually picking up speed. Management guided for fiscal second-quarter revenue of approximately $22.0 billion. This implies a blistering 47% year-over-year growth rate -- a clear acceleration from the first quarter's 29% pace.

"Our AI revenue growth is accelerating, and we expect AI semiconductor revenue to be $10.7 billion in Q2," Tan said in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings release. AI revenue at $10.7 billion would translate to an incredible 140% year-over-year increase.

A steep price tag

Of course, the market is well aware of Broadcom's operating success. That's why the company's shares have soared recently, climbing more than 400% over the last three years and more than 70% over the last 12 months.

Following this enormous run-up, Broadcom shares trade at about 70 times earnings.

Essentially, the current price implies continued AI momentum and profit margins remaining at their current levels. More specifically, I think the stock would need to grow revenue about 30% annually and earnings per share even faster over the next five years for the stock to live up to this valuation.

Of course, this is possible. But counting on growth like this is risky. If the broader AI boom faces any unexpected delays, or if hyperscaler capital expenditure budgets tighten in the coming quarters, Broadcom's stock could stumble. In addition, the company's heavy reliance on a few massive technology companies for its custom AI accelerator business concentrates this risk. In its most recent annual 10-K filing, the company disclosed that it believes that its top five end customers accounted for about 40% of its net revenue in fiscal 2025.

This is not to say Broadcom is a bad company. It is an exceptional business with dominant market positioning and a proven ability to generate massive free cash flow.

But valuation matters. Trading at about 70 times earnings, the stock is arguably priced for perfection, leaving virtually no margin of safety for investors buying today.

While the underlying business remains a powerhouse, the premium valuation makes the stock too pricey right now, given the inherent uncertainty of how the long-term AI cycle will ultimately play out.

