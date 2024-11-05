News & Insights

Broadcom, Telia expand longtime partnershipBroadcom

November 05, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Broadcom (AVGO) and Telia Company announced the expansion of their longtime partnership with a new multi-year agreement, which will see Telia further modernize and transform its telco and cloud infrastructure with the VMware product portfolio. Telia, a Nordic and Baltic telecommunications leader and Nordic media house, will continue its network and IT cloud journey with both VMware Telco Cloud Platform and VMware Cloud Foundation as the basis of its modern cloud platform. Telia is expanding its deployment of VMware Telco Cloud Platform and its cloud-native architecture to further progress its automation agenda across all network workloads, as well as its cloud-native expansion of critical assets. Telia is more broadly adopting VMware Cloud Foundation as its internal private cloud platform.

