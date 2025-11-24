Markets
AVGO

Broadcom Surges 10% As AI Partnership Gains Spotlight

November 24, 2025 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) jumped 10.36%, closing at $375.46, up $35.26, following reports that the company is closely tied to a major AI infrastructure rollout alongside Alphabet.

The move positions Broadcom as a key player in the generative AI boom by supplying advanced networking and custom chip solutions to hyperscale cloud providers.

Analysts noted the company's infrastructure role is increasing as AI models and data center expansion accelerate. With Broadcom's technology becoming central to the next-generation AI stack, investor sentiment soared.

On the day of the announcement, AVGO experienced significant trading volume as investors reacted to the heightened exposure to AI. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $315.20 - $385.98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.