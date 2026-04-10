Broadcom Stock Is Rising Fast Today. Here's Why Shareholders Are Happy

Key Points

Demand for AI processors appears resilient, with Taiwan Semiconductor reporting strong Q1 sales growth.

Broadcom investors are hoping the latest results signal a strong quarter ahead.

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Shares of the semiconductor company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were climbing higher today as investors responded to strong sales growth from semiconductor maker Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC.

Broadcom investors are hoping that if sales of TSMC are surging higher, it means that demand for processors, in general, is strong. Investors are also likely responding to analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn raising their price target for Broadcom's shares.

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Broadcom stock was up by 5.6% as of 11:50 a.m. ET.

Signs of more semiconductor life

Tech investors have been trying for months to figure out whether AI infrastructure demand is slowing, and some have abandoned AI stocks amid those fears. But TSMC offered some relief on that front today, reporting that its sales rose 35% to $35.6 billion in the first quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, so if the company is seeing strong demand, chip designers like Broadcom are likely to as well.

That appears to be the hope from Broadcom shareholders today. But investors were also likely responding to the fact that analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Broadcom stock to about $517 today, up from around $500, while maintaining a buy rating.

More to look forward to

TSMC's rising revenue is certainly good news for Broadcom and the broader tech sector. And Broadcom investors likely have more to look forward to with the company's management estimating that revenue will increase nearly 47% to $22 billion in the second quarter.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.