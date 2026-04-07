Broadcom Slips 9% - Why Smart Investors Should Buy the Dip Now

Unlike competitors such as Intel Corporation INTC and Micron Technology, Inc. MU, this year has been relatively muted for Broadcom Inc. AVGO. Despite sound fundamentals, its shares have shown continued weakness. But could this offer a good entry point for savvy investors? Let’s see in detail –

Broadcom Stock: Short-Term Weakness, Long-Term Opportunity

Broadcom’s shares have faced pressure this year, primarily due to concerns that its explosive artificial intelligence (AI)-driven growth may slow, prompting investors to take profits. Broadcom’s shares have declined 9.2% year to date, while a death cross pattern emerged in the last trading session.

On Monday, the Broadcom stock finished at $314.43, while the 50-day moving average (DMA) was $324.06 below the 200-DMA, which was $326.94. It’s a bearish technical pattern, highlighting that the Broadcom stock is losing momentum.

Technical Indicator & Overlays - Broadcom





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, investors shouldn’t freak out because a death cross often indicates a short-term bearish trend, while Broadcom remains fundamentally strong and well-positioned to recover in the long run. And why not? With a net profit margin of 36.6%, well above the Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s 28.6%, Broadcom continues to demonstrate stronger profitability and solid growth potential.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Broadcom remains more efficient in generating profits than its peers. This is because Broadcom’s return on equity (ROE) of 47.5% exceeds the industry’s ROE of 34.3%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, by the time this death cross pattern appeared, much of the downside may already have been priced in, potentially making the Broadcom stock an attractive “buy the dip” opportunity for investors.

Why Broadcom Is a Smart Buy Right Now

Broadcom’s consolidated revenues hit a record $19.3 billion in the fiscal first quarter of 2026, up 29% year over year, according to investors.broadcom.com. This showed that despite being a large-cap company, Broadcom can scale revenues.

This growth was largely fueled by its explosive AI business, with AI revenues reaching $8.4 billion, up 106% year over year and surpassing expectations, driven by strong demand for AI networking and custom AI accelerators. This performance confirms Broadcom’s position not just as a participant but as a dominant infrastructure player in the AI boom.

With AI demand ramping up, Broadcom further expects its fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenues to reach around $22 billion, with AI semiconductor revenues expected to hit $10.7 billion. At the same time, Broadcom expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 68% of projected revenues, indicating solid operational efficiency and strong pricing power. Notably, Broadcom’s fiscal first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 billion already represented 68% of revenues.

Additionally, in the fiscal first quarter, Broadcom produced $8.01 billion in free cash flow, equivalent to 41% of its revenues. This robust cash generation gives the company significant flexibility to reduce debt, reinvest in growth, reward shareholders through dividends, or repurchase shares.

Broadcom Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Despite short-term weakness, Broadcom’s strong fundamentals, robust AI revenue growth, strong profitability, and solid cash flow position make it a compelling long-term investment. Moreover, the recent price decline offers investors the opportunity to buy the Broadcom stock at a discount.

Broadcom, rightfully, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.