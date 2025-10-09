Is Broadcom the Next Nvidia?

Key Points

Broadcom has made real gains in artificial intelligence chipmaking.

Several prominent analysts have raised their price targets as a result.

Broadcom's smaller size gives it an advantage over industry giant Nvidia.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Nvidia is often heralded as the top artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, but Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) recent earnings report proved that it's gaining ground.

The numbers were great, and attractive growth rates are part of the reason why Broadcom has outperformed Nvidia year to date. AVGO shares are up by 49% in 2025 through market close Oct. 8, while NVDA stock has gained 41%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, a strong earnings report wasn't even the biggest news item that pushed Broadcom stock higher. The bigger catalyst is a $10 billion deal Broadcom reportedly struck with OpenAI. Broadcom will create custom chips for the client. This further demonstrates that tech giants are willing to diversify away from Nvidia for some of their AI chips.

Broadcom has the catalysts to rise higher, and it may continue to outperform Nvidia over the next few years.

Profit margins continue to expand

Broadcom posted 22% year-over-year revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter -- which ended Aug. 3 -- and the strong top-line growth came with even better bottom-line growth. The AI chipmaker brought in $4.14 billion in net profits, resulting in a 26% net profit margin.

That's compared to a $1.9 billion net loss in Q3 FY24, which was due to a one-time, noncash tax provision of $4.5 billion. Broadcom's net profit margin has been trending higher, getting above 35% in the fiscal first quarter of this year.

Nvidia has been delivering 50%-plus net profit margins in recent quarters, suggesting Broadcom has more room to expand its margins. Rising revenue, combined with profit margin expansion, can present additional value to long-term investors.

Broadcom may look frothy to some investors with a 92 price-to-earnings ratio, while Nvidia sports a 50 P/E ratio. However, Broadcom has a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of only 0.59, which is much lower than Nvidia's 1.32. The PEG ratio factors in a company's future growth potential when considering its current price and earnings. A stock with a PEG ratio under 1 is usually considered undervalued.

Analysts rush to boost their price targets

Wall Street was enamored with Broadcom's results, with many rushing to hike their price targets. Mizuho analysts focused on Broadcom's AI revenue acceleration and projected that the company will generate $39 billion in fiscal 2026. The analysts also believe Broadcom's AI revenue can reach $60 billion in fiscal 2027 and $75 billion in fiscal 2028.

Those revenue projections give investors an idea of how bullish analysts have become due to Broadcom's recent earnings report. Any deals with additional tech giants or expanded contracts with existing partners can help Broadcom reach those revenue forecasts.

Broadcom's smaller market cap gives its an edge against Nvidia

Although Broadcom is one of the few corporations with a $1 trillion market cap, it still falls short of Nvidia's $4.3 trillion. There's almost a $3 trillion gap between them, but the smaller market cap works in Broadcom's favor.

It doesn't require as much to move a stock with a $1.7 trillion market cap as it does to generate price swings for one with a $4.3 trillion market cap. That's part of the reason Broadcom has outperformed Nvidia year to date, even though Nvidia has a higher revenue growth rate.

However, it's also easier for investors to put downward pressure on a $1.7 trillion company than a $4.7 trillion company.

Any slowdown in AI spending can hurt Broadcom, and if more AI chipmakers gain market share, it can impact Broadcom's future profit margins. However, analysts' revenue forecasts and rising AI spending suggest the current rally can continue.

I think Broadcom has a real shot at outperforming Nvidia in 2026. Is it the next Nvidia. We'll have to wait to se.

Should you invest $1,000 in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,835!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Marc Guberti has positions in Broadcom. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.