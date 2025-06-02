Broadcom Launches Enhanced AI-Powered User Experience for VMware Tanzu CloudHealth

Broadcom launched an enhanced VMware Tanzu CloudHealth experience with AI features, improving cloud financial management for diverse teams.

Broadcom has announced the general availability of a significant update to VMware Tanzu CloudHealth, introducing an enhanced user experience along with new AI-driven features such as Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary. These features aim to provide FinOps teams with more accurate data and actionable insights, facilitating the management of cloud expenses and aligning them with business objectives. Intelligent Assist, a generative AI co-pilot, allows users to interact naturally for insights into their cloud services, making the platform accessible to both technical and non-technical users. Smart Summary helps users quickly understand changes in cloud costs and take necessary actions to manage spending. This update reinforces CloudHealth's position as a leader in cloud financial management and is seen as a crucial step in addressing the growing demands placed on FinOps teams. Broadcom emphasizes its commitment to innovation and collaboration through this release, alongside its strategic partnership with Arrow Electronics to expand the CloudHealth offerings.

Announcement of the general availability of the enhanced CloudHealth platform, featuring new AI-powered capabilities that provide significant improvements in cloud financial management.

The introduction of Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary, which enhance user experience and collaboration among FinOps teams by simplifying complex data into actionable insights.

Recognition of CloudHealth as an industry leader by multiple independent analyst firms in 2024, reaffirming the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in cloud spend management.

Strategic partnership with Arrow Electronics to expand CloudHealth's market reach and support, enhancing the platform's accessibility and effectiveness for organizations of all sizes.

The reliance on an external partner, Arrow Electronics, for the sole global provision of the CloudHealth offering may raise concerns about dependency and control over service delivery and market reach.

The announcement may highlight past challenges in cloud financial management, as it emphasizes an increased demand on FinOps teams, suggesting that existing tools may not have adequately addressed these challenges until now.

The need for tools that accommodate both technical and non-technical users could imply previous barriers in user experience and accessibility that the company has struggled to address effectively.

What is the new CloudHealth experience from Broadcom?

The new CloudHealth experience offers a suite of enhancements and AI-powered features to improve FinOps team efficiency and insights.

What are the key AI features in CloudHealth?

The key AI features are Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary, designed to enhance user experience and provide actionable insights.

How does Intelligent Assist benefit users?

Intelligent Assist acts as a generative AI co-pilot, helping users gain insights and understand cloud usage through natural language queries.

What is the purpose of Smart Summary?

Smart Summary provides a quick overview of cloud cost changes, helping users determine what changed, why, and how to manage costs effectively.

How can organizations access the new CloudHealth experience?

Organizations can learn more and request a free trial of CloudHealth through Arrow Electronics, Broadcom's strategic partner for this service.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the general availability of the newest investment made to VMware Tanzu CloudHealth, a comprehensive new user experience that delivers a suite of feature enhancements and new AI-powered features like Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary. The new CloudHealth experience brings more accurate data and actionable insights to the entire FinOps Team, making it easier to achieve critical FinOps-driven outcomes and better align investments with business goals. Designed to reduce barriers to entry by making FinOps tools and capabilities available to personas of all backgrounds, it allows all stakeholders in the FinOps practice to better understand their impact and input on the organization’s cloud usage and drive a culture of accountability and collaboration.







New AI-Powered Features Deliver a FinOps Solution for the Entire Team







Today’s FinOps teams are expected to manage much more than spending in the growing public cloud market, as well as managing resources outside of the public cloud. According to the State of FinOps 2025 report from the FinOps Foundation, respondents stated that they expect their FinOps teams will need to manage more aspects of the cloud spend than what is expected today (source:





State of FinOps





by





FinOps Foundation





). This increased demand on the FinOps team requires tools and resources that enable them to do more, quicker. The new CloudHealth experience helps to meet these demands head-on by providing FinOps teams with a tool for the entire team.





One of the most significant additions to the new CloudHealth experience is



Intelligent Assist



, a generative AI FinOps co-pilot embedded in the platform that helps users take more advantage of CloudHealth capabilities. Intelligent Assist is a large language model-enabled chatbot that allows users to gain insights about their clouds and services through natural language, such as granular custom reports or recommendations specific to their cloud usage. It makes tasks simpler for experienced users while helping to break down barriers to entry for business-oriented personas who are interested in exploring their cloud cost and usage. By enabling technical and non-technical users alike, Intelligent Assist is a crucial feature in enhancing collaboration across the FinOps team and organization, making data accessible to all decision-makers and enabling everyone to use the same data in their day-to-day operations.





Another key addition to the new CloudHealth experience is



Smart Summary



, a new industry-leading approach to understanding cloud cost changes. Using Smart Summary, users can more quickly answer the key questions - what costs changed, why did they change and what action can I take to contain unintentional overrun.





With the AI-powered capabilities of Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary, CloudHealth has demonstrated continued innovation in the cloud financial management space and reaffirms its commitment to enabling every organization to stay in control of their technology spending.







New Experience. New Chapter. Still Breaking FinOps Barriers







Since its founding in 2012, CloudHealth has consistently innovated in the cloud financial management space. In 2024 alone, CloudHealth was named an industry leader by seven independent analyst firms confirming its dedication to providing customers with the best insights for business decision-making and cloud spend management. Building upon this rich, storied history, the new CloudHealth experience signals a new chapter of innovation.





“We are proud to officially introduce the general availability of the new CloudHealth experience at the FinOps X conference. Innovative, new AI-powered features like Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary provide users a greater ability to make sense of cloud data and reporting necessary to collaborate among teams to control cloud spend,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, general manager, Tanzu Division, Broadcom. “This product investment not only signifies our commitment to innovation, but also to Arrow Electronics, our strategic go-to-market partner focused on bringing CloudHealth to new markets and helping to further grow this business.”





Last year, Broadcom tapped Arrow Electronics to become the sole global provider of the CloudHealth offering. Arrow provides sales, marketing and technical support for CloudHealth to help provide organizations of all sizes greater flexibility, scalability, and affordability in managing and optimizing their cloud business.





“Managing cloud costs effectively is one of the biggest challenges for organizations operating in robust cloud environments,” said Cedric Doignie, vice president of new models sales at Arrow Electronics. “The new AI-infused user experience demonstrates an evolutionary advancement in cloud financial management and will allow CloudHealth users to proactively manage their cloud spending more efficiently with the continuous cost optimization features.”







Taking the Next Step with CloudHealth







With the AI-powered capabilities of Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary, CloudHealth has demonstrated a new level of innovation in the cloud financial management space and reaffirms its commitment to enabling organizations to stay in control of their technology spending. Learn more and





request a free CloudHealth trial with Arrow





.







About Broadcom







Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to





www.broadcom.com





.







Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Media Contact







Jennifer Stevens





Tanzu Division Media Relations







jennifer.stevens@broadcom.com







1-917-445-3620



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.