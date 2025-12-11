Broadcom Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.518 billion, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $4.324 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Broadcom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.714 billion or $1.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.2% to $18.015 billion from $14.054 billion last year.

Broadcom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.518 Bln. vs. $4.324 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.74 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $18.015 Bln vs. $14.054 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $19.1 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.