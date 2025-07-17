Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Opinions on AI Growth and Analyst Upgrades

Recent discussions on X about Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) have been buzzing with excitement, largely driven by the company's impressive performance in the AI sector and analyst upgrades. Many users have highlighted the stock hitting a new 52-week high, with some pointing to raised price targets from prominent firms, signaling strong confidence in Broadcom's growth trajectory. The chatter also reflects optimism around the company's strategic positioning in AI chip technology, which continues to fuel investor interest.
However, not all conversations are uniformly positive, as a few voices on X have raised concerns about the sustainability of Broadcom's current valuation multiples amidst broader market risks. Despite these cautions, the dominant narrative remains focused on the company's robust quarterly results and upward guidance revisions, keeping the momentum alive. This dynamic mix of enthusiasm and caution paints a complex picture of investor sentiment on the platform.
Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.
Broadcom Inc. Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/25, 02/06 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI purchased up to $5,000,000 on 06/20.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 04/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 06/11 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/03, 03/31, 03/11, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 04/11, 03/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/11, 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
Broadcom Inc. Insider Trading Activity
Broadcom Inc. insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,137,874 shares for an estimated $246,314,400.
- HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 197,758 shares for an estimated $51,000,815.
- MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,000 shares for an estimated $36,108,800.
- KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,660 shares for an estimated $23,673,114.
- CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,528,810
- GAYLA J DELLY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $795,390
- JUSTINE PAGE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $751,872.
Broadcom Inc. Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,974 institutional investors add shares of Broadcom Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,705 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 41,868,805 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,010,094,021
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 24,968,724 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,180,513,459
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 17,985,046 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,011,236,251
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 17,161,157 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,730,472,927
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 12,458,783 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,085,974,037
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 12,066,652 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,020,319,544
- AMUNDI added 11,841,131 shares (+101.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,982,560,563
Broadcom Inc. Government Contracts
We have seen $83,380,185 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW 66 MONTH OPEN-MARKET CONTRACT FOR RENEWAL OF CA SOFTWARE, SUPPORT SERVICES, AND MAINTENANCE. CA PROPRIE...: $55,000,000
- CA SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE: $21,091,011
- BROADCOM TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY (IDIQ) CONTRACT - TASK ORDER F...: $3,629,376
- BROADCOM CONTRACT: TASK ORDER FOR REPRESENTATIVE PAYEE MONITORING TOOL (RPMT) SUPPORT SERVICES.: $1,489,129
- BROADCOM TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES CONTRACT - TASK ORDER FOR CA/BROADCOM CLARITY ENTERPRISE SUPPORT SERVI...: $840,034
Broadcom Inc. Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
Broadcom Inc. Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $320.0 on 07/16/2025
- Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $305.0 on 07/15/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $315.0 on 07/10/2025
- John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $330.0 on 07/08/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $315.0 on 07/07/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $265.0 on 06/09/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $270.0 on 06/06/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
