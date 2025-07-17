Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Opinions on AI Growth and Analyst Upgrades

Recent discussions on X about Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) have been buzzing with excitement, largely driven by the company's impressive performance in the AI sector and analyst upgrades. Many users have highlighted the stock hitting a new 52-week high, with some pointing to raised price targets from prominent firms, signaling strong confidence in Broadcom's growth trajectory. The chatter also reflects optimism around the company's strategic positioning in AI chip technology, which continues to fuel investor interest.

However, not all conversations are uniformly positive, as a few voices on X have raised concerns about the sustainability of Broadcom's current valuation multiples amidst broader market risks. Despite these cautions, the dominant narrative remains focused on the company's robust quarterly results and upward guidance revisions, keeping the momentum alive. This dynamic mix of enthusiasm and caution paints a complex picture of investor sentiment on the platform.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Broadcom Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Broadcom Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Broadcom Inc. insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,137,874 shares for an estimated $246,314,400 .

. HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 197,758 shares for an estimated $51,000,815 .

. MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,000 shares for an estimated $36,108,800 .

. KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,660 shares for an estimated $23,673,114 .

. CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,528,810

GAYLA J DELLY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $795,390

JUSTINE PAGE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $751,872.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Broadcom Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,974 institutional investors add shares of Broadcom Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,705 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Broadcom Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $83,380,185 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Broadcom Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Broadcom Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO forecast page.

Broadcom Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $320.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $305.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $315.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $330.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $315.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $265.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $270.0 on 06/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.