Broadcom Expands Meta AI Chip Deal in Win for Investors

Key Points

Broadcom announced the expansion of its existing relationship with Meta to power its "superintelligence" ambitions.

The company will provide its custom design and networking expertise to develop Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) chips and augment its AI infrastructure.

This extends Broadcom's recent win streak and bolsters Meta's AI ambitions.

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Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) today announced a sweeping expansion of their existing strategic partnership. The pair will embark on a multibillion-dollar deal to develop custom artificial intelligence (AI) chips through 2029.

As part of the multi-year, multi-generational deal, Broadcom will help design a suite of Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) chips to further advance its goal of developing AI "superintelligence." These processors will form the backbone of Meta's AI compute infrastructure and data centers in the coming years.

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Meta has initially committed to deploying more than 1 gigawatt of computing capacity using Broadcom's Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), which Broadcom calls XPUs. These specialty chips can be customized to be more efficient when applied to specific, repetitive tasks. Broadcom will also provide a wide range of data center technology, including Ethernet switches, optical components, switches, and more. When combined, these products reduce latency -- the lags or delays that slow networks.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg heralded the deal, saying Broadcom would help with the "chip design, packaging, and networking to build out the massive computing foundation we need to deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people." We went to say the company would deploy "multiple gigawatts" of additional capacity over time.

Broadcom announced that, given the scale of the partnership, CEO Hock Tan will step down from Meta's board of directors but will continue to serve as an advisor to the company, providing "guidance on Meta's custom silicon roadmap and help shape the future of their infrastructure investments."

This marks the third major deal for Broadcom in as many weeks. Earlier this month, the company inked sweeping agreements with Alphabet's Google and Anthropic to develop the next generation of custom AI processors. As we enter the next phase of AI development, much of the focus has been on efficiency, rather than raw computing power, which plays to Broadcom's strengths.

This adds to the company's ongoing win streak. During last month's Q1 earnings call, Broadcom said it had "line of sight" to achieve AI chip sales of more than $100 billion in 2027, which dwarfs the $8.4 billion in AI-related sales it generated last quarter.

For its part, Meta has made recent strides in AI. Just last week, the company introduced its latest AI model, dubbed Muse Spark, which showed significant improvements over its Llama AI and was described by Meta as its "most powerful model yet." Meta plans to spend between $115 billion and $135 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 to build out its AI capabilities. Broadcom's custom chips are more efficient, helping Meta optimize its spending.

The recent geopolitical and market volatility have weighed on both Broadcom and Meta, which are currently selling for 34 and 22 times forward earnings, respectively.

For my money, both Broadcom and Meta stocks represent solid long-term opportunities for investors.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.