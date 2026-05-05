Broadcom Is Dominating the Custom AI Chip Market and Doesn't Get a Tenth of the Press Nvidia Does

Key Points

Broadcom has wooed several mega-tech companies with its custom AI chip abilities.

With six such deals ramping up, Broadcom is in for massive growth over the next few years.

The stock has surged on market optimism, but it remains a strong buy right now.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

While Nvidia gets most of the attention as Wall Street's AI kingpin because of its prolonged dominance in AI data center GPU chips, a competitor has been building something special. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has landed major chip deals with various major AI companies, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

With these deals, Broadcom might actually be the better AI stock to own. The best part? Broadcom is winning in ways that can be difficult for Nvidia to counterpunch. Broadcom has become the leader in custom AI chips, purpose-built for each customer's needs.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here is just how big Broadcom's AI opportunity could be, and why the stock price doesn't yet factor in all of the upside.

Don't sleep on Broadcom's explosive XPU growth

Broadcom has developed what it calls XPUs. Whereas Nvidia sells standardized GPU chips for AI applications, Broadcom's XPUs are customized, designed specifically for each customer's needs. That benefits Broadcom's customers in multiple ways, including cost and efficiency, and ensures an AI company doesn't depend solely on Nvidia for all its AI chips.

The company earned $20 billion from its AI business in 2025, but that's poised to soar as multiple chip deals with prominent AI companies ramp up. CEO Hock Tan noted that AI revenue could grow to well above $100 billion by the end of next year.

That's a fivefold increase from 2025 AI sales for those not keeping track of the numbers. Broadcom's entire business generated $63.8 billion in revenue in 2025, so AI growth would completely transform its financial profile.

Broadcom is dirt cheap for the growth that's coming

Shares of Broadcom tumbled amid market fears over the war in Iran, but the stock has rebounded in recent weeks. At a new all-time high, Broadcom seems expensive at a price-to-earnings ratio of 82. But consensus Wall Street estimates indicate that Broadcom will grow earnings by an average of 41% annually over the next three to five years. Given Broadcom's AI revenue could grow fivefold over the next 24 months, analyst estimates don't seem so far-fetched.

Such a high P/E ratio is usually a red flag, but Broadcom's anticipated earnings growth translates to a PEG ratio of 2.0. In other words, the stock's valuation is quite reasonable for the growth you're expecting.

Of course, there is downside risk if those growth expectations don't pan out. That said, Broadcom seems pretty entrenched in these chip deals, so it seems unlikely the wheels will fall off at this point. Investors may lean toward Nvidia's immense gravity in the AI universe, but Broadcom stock seems just as capable of delivering massive returns.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

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Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.