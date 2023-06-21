Broadcom (AVGO) Enhances Wi-Fi Operation With New Chipset

Broadcom AVGO recently announced the availability of its second-generation Wi-Fi 7 chipset solutions for various Wi-Fi devices, such as routers, gateways, access points and client devices. These new chips offer more features and functionality than first-generation Wi-Fi 7 chips.



The new chipset include the BCM6765, a residential access point chip; the BCM47722, an enterprise access point chip; and the BCM4390, a low-power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 combo chip for phones and tablets.



With the second-generation chips, Wi-Fi 7 will experience rapid adoption, driven by increased bandwidths, and multi-link operation (MLO).



These new products will enable customers to build a diverse set of Wi-Fi 7 products across a wide range of markets. Broadcom is currently sampling its second-generation Wi-Fi 7 chips to early access partners and customers in various segments.

We believe upgrades in its Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem with its next-generation chipset solutions is expected to drive top-line growth in the days ahead.

Broadcom’s Strong Portfolio to Aid Prospects

Broadcom offers a diverse portfolio of semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions.



Earlier this month, Broadcom announced the availability of its FBAR integrated front end module (FiFEM) devices with filter integration optimized for Wi-Fi 7 access points. It enables up to 40% reduction in RF front-end power and enhances gateway energy efficiency via average power consumption.



In April 2023, Broadcom introduced Jericho3-AI, a fabric that enhances the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) networks. It offers perfect load balancing, congestion-free operation and ultra-high radix.



In March 2023, Broadcom announced that it would start the production of the Tomahawk 5, a family of Ethernet switch/router chips, which is capable of delivering 51.2 Tbps of switching capacity, twice that of any other switch on the market and even the previous generation Tomahawk 4.



Broadcom’s expanding portfolio is expected to drive its top-line growth in 2023.



In third-quarter fiscal 2023, Broadcom expects revenues of $8.85 billion, up 4.6% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third quarter revenues is pegged at $8.86 billion, indicating 4.65% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus estimate for earnings is unchanged at $10.38 per share in the past 30 days.

