Broadcom announces availability of 3.5D XDSiP platform technology

Broadcom (AVGO) announced the availability of its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package platform technology, enabling consumer AI customers to develop next-generation custom accelerators. The 3.5D XDSiP integrates more than 6000 mm2 of silicon and up to 12 high bandwidth memory stacks in one packaged device to enable high-efficiency, low-power computing for AI at scale. Broadcom has achieved a significant milestone by developing and launching the industry’s first Face-to-Face 3.5D XPU.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.