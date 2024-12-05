Broadcom announces availability of 3.5D XDSiP platform technology

Broadcom (AVGO) announced the availability of its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package platform technology, enabling consumer AI customers to develop next-generation custom accelerators. The 3.5D XDSiP integrates more than 6000 mm2 of silicon and up to 12 high bandwidth memory stacks in one packaged device to enable high-efficiency, low-power computing for AI at scale. Broadcom has achieved a significant milestone by developing and launching the industry’s first Face-to-Face 3.5D XPU.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AVGO:
- Unusually active option classes on open December 4th
- 3 Reasons Why Analysts See AVGO Stock as a Strong Buy
- Broadcom initiated with a Hold at HSBC
- New China Export Ban Targets Military Materials
- Why Broadcom (AVGO) Is a Top Stock for Dividend Growth Investors
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.