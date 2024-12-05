News & Insights

Broadcom announces availability of 3.5D XDSiP platform technology

December 05, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Broadcom (AVGO) announced the availability of its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package platform technology, enabling consumer AI customers to develop next-generation custom accelerators. The 3.5D XDSiP integrates more than 6000 mm2 of silicon and up to 12 high bandwidth memory stacks in one packaged device to enable high-efficiency, low-power computing for AI at scale. Broadcom has achieved a significant milestone by developing and launching the industry’s first Face-to-Face 3.5D XPU.

