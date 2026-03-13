Broad Tech Diversification vs. Lucrative Semiconductor Exposure: Is IYW or SOXX the Stronger ETF Right Now?

Key Points

SOXX has delivered a much stronger one-year return than IYW, but it's also experienced a deeper recent drawdown.

IYW holds over four times as many stocks as SOXX, offering broader tech exposure.

Both ETFs feature Nvidia among their top holdings, yet SOXX is focused entirely on semiconductors while IYW spans multiple tech industries.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF ›

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) both target U.S. technology stocks. However, while SOXX zeroes in on chipmakers, IYW casts a wider net across hardware, software, and services — leading to notable differences between the two.

This comparison examines how the two funds stack up on costs, risk, performance, and other factors investors should consider when deciding where to buy.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SOXX IYW Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.34% 0.38% 1-yr return (as of March 13, 2026) 68.94% 29.37% Dividend yield 0.49% 0.15% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.79 1.28 AUM $21.7 billion $19.4 billion

SOXX is slightly less expensive to own than IYW, thanks to a marginally lower expense ratio. It also offers a higher yield, though both payouts are modest by sector ETF standards.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SOXX IYW Max drawdown (5 y) -45.75% -39.44% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,465 $2,162

What's inside

IYW spans 140 stocks and has a long track record of over 25 years. While it is predominantly technology (making up 89% of assets), it also includes smaller slices of communication services, industrials, and consumer cyclical sectors.

The top three holdings — Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft — make up a significant portion of assets, reflecting the dominance of mega-cap tech. This broad approach may appeal to those seeking diversified technology exposure.

SOXX, on the other hand, is a concentrated play on U.S. semiconductor companies, with 100% of assets allocated to the technology sector. Its top holdings, including Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Applied Materials, reflect a laser focus on chips. This single-industry tilt brings higher volatility and the potential for sharp swings compared to the more diversified IYW.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SOXX and IYW both focus heavily on tech stocks, but their differing concentrations lead to very different risk profiles and earning potential.

SOXX is much narrower than IYW, which increases both its risk and potential rewards. It’s experienced a much deeper five-year drawdown than IYW and carries a higher beta, signalling more severe price fluctuations. However, it has also outperformed IYW in both one- and five-year total returns.

Because IYW is more diversified — covering the wider tech industry rather than just semiconductors — it can offer more stability than SOXX. Tech stocks are still generally more volatile than other sectors of the market, but that increased diversification means that if semiconductor stocks are hit hard, IYW will likely be more protected against volatility than SOXX.

Both investments can be smart buys, but the right one for you will depend on what you’re looking to achieve with an ETF. SOXX is higher risk yet offers more lucrative earning potential, while IYW boasts greater stability in exchange for milder returns.

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Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Applied Materials, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.