BRKR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.13, changing hands as low as $36.55 per share. Bruker Corp shares are currently trading off about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.53 per share, with $56.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.