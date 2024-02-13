BRKL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.52, changing hands as low as $9.50 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKL's low point in its 52 week range is $7 per share, with $13.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.69.

