Brixmor Property Group Inc Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $137.12 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $83.40 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $353.75 million from $328.44 million last year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.12 Mln. vs. $83.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $353.75 Mln vs. $328.44 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.