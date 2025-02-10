Brixmor Property Group Inc Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $161.4 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $154.7 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $328.442 million from $316.485 million last year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

