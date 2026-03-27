Bristow Group (VTOL) Price Target Increased by 10.60% to 61.20

The average one-year price target for Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) has been revised to $61.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.60% from the prior estimate of $55.34 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.18% from the latest reported closing price of $46.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristow Group. This is an decrease of 177 owner(s) or 44.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTOL is 0.45%, an increase of 67.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.65% to 28,837K shares. The put/call ratio of VTOL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solus Alternative Asset Management holds 2,877K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 4.18% over the last quarter.

South Dakota Investment Council holds 2,768K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing a decrease of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,353K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 1,298K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,215K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTOL by 16.16% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.