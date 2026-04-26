Bristol Myers Squibb: Low Volatility Meets High Dividend Yield

Key Points

Bristol checks a lot of boxes for investors seeking stability and reliability.

The company's stock is less prone to wild price swings than the broader market on average.

The dividend payout has been increased annually for 17 consecutive years.

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Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has been on a decent run over the past year, with the stock price climbing more than 20%. That may be surprising to some, as the company expects lower sales in 2026 than in 2025.

On the surface, that does sound like enough to keep some investors away.

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With Bristol Myers, however, there's more than meets the eye, and its low volatility and high dividend yield are major draws for other investors.

The current state of Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers faces slowing sales from its legacy portfolio, with revenue sliding to $21.8 billion in 2025, a noticeable drop from the $25.7 billion reported in 2024. Investors are also worried about Eliquis, its blood thinner drug, facing an upcoming patent expiration.

Adding to the worries, Bristol expects total revenue to slow in 2026, coming in between $46 billion and $47.5 billion compared to the $48.2 billion it reported in 2025.

The company, however, is showing progress in its growth portfolio. Sales for that segment of the business climbed from $22.6 billion in 2024 to $26.4 billion in 2025, helping offset the decline in legacy portfolio revenue.

What to consider before April 30

There are short-term and long-term considerations to be aware of. With slowing revenue, no one can be sure how the markets will react to the company's Q1 2026 earnings report, scheduled for release on April 30.

Looking beyond the next week, Bristol offers stability with an exceptionally low beta of 0.2. While the broader markets may get choppy, Bristol stock isn't prone to volatile price swings. Pair that with a solid dividend payout that's been increased annually for 17 consecutive years and is currently yielding 4.2%, and it's a company worth consideration for building a position in, thanks to low volatility and a high dividend yield.

Should you buy stock in Bristol Myers Squibb right now?

Before you buy stock in Bristol Myers Squibb, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.